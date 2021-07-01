Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $372,120.38 and approximately $16.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.62 or 0.00693251 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,712.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

