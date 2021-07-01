Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 35,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,226. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

