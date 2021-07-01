Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.62. Swisscom shares last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 12,038 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

