Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $684.71 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Symbol has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00168473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.66 or 0.99572898 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,899,802,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,794,690 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.