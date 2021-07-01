Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.20 ($128.47).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €117.50 ($138.24) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €110.10. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.