Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €128.00 ($150.59) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.20 ($129.65).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €117.50 ($138.24) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €110.10.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.