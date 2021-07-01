SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,893. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.49. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 18.18%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

