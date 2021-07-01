SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

NYSE:SNX opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,893. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

