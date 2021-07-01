Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.23, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.