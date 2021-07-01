TaaS Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00692102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,041.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

