Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.