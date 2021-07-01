Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Talend were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

