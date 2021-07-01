TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $53,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $373.45 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.49 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

