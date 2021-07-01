TD Asset Management Inc. Has $43.37 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Equifax worth $43,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equifax by 48.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

