TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,969 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of NiSource worth $51,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NiSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,362,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

