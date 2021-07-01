TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,171 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $50,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Paychex stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $108.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

