TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 114,876 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of V.F. worth $47,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.