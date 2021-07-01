TD Securities Boosts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.85.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

