TD Securities Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.40.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock opened at C$26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.