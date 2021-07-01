TD Securities Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.78.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$20.27 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

