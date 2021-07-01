TD Securities Raises Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUF.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Cominar REIT stock opened at C$10.93 on Monday. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.21.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

