TD Securities Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

TSE:WTE opened at C$17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.78.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.