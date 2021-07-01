Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.15.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.55 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a PE ratio of -61.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

