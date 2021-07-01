Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.15.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.55 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a PE ratio of -61.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

