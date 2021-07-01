Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

