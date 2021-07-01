Tekla Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

