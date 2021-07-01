Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

