Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

