Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $85.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

SIG stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

