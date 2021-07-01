Telsey Advisory Group Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $35.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

