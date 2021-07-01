Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

