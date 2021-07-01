Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.96% of Terreno Realty worth $38,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.