Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in June

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TRVCF stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. Tervita has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

