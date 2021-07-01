Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,582.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $683.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.51. The company has a market cap of $658.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

