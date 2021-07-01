Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.23. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $124.67 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

