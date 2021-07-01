Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up to $67.20

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.20, but opened at $69.97. Textron shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 3,913 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Get Textron alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.