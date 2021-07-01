Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THLLY opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. Thales has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

