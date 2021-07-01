The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after buying an additional 595,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

