The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$80.72. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$80.62, with a volume of 5,309,271 shares changing hands.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

