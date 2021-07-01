The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,135,755 shares of company stock worth $90,733,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.