The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CAGU stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 804. The Castle Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.
About The Castle Group
