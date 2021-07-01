The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CAGU stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 804. The Castle Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

