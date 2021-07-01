The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.82.

CC stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

