The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

