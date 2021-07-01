The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of The Ensign Group worth $54,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.