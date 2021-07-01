The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ENSG stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

