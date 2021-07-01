The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBMS. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

FBMS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 33,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,028. The firm has a market cap of $790.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.80. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 131.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.