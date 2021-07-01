The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of GGT stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.21.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.