The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 261.5% in June

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 261.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,789,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

