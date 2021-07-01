The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Price Down 6.4%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.15. 26,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,067,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.