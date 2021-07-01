The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.