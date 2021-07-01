The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kraft Heinz has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Solid pricing initiatives have been aiding the company for a while now. This was seen in its first-quarter 2021 results, with sales and earnings beating the consensus mark and rising year over year. Well, strength across all business units contributed to the company’s results. Also, volume/mix improved on favorable changes in retail inventory levels, mainly in developed markets where retail consumption continued to remain solid, and sustained growth in emerging markets. The company’s operating model that focuses on five key elements bodes well. However, higher SG&A cost is a headwind. Also, Kraft Heinz witnessed supply chain inflation and higher spending due to strategic investments. In fact, these factors put pressure on its adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

